Senior Zhejiang provincial official under investigation

Zhou Jiangyong, a senior official in east China's Zhejiang Province, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, said the top anti-graft agency on Saturday.

Zhou, a member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the CPC municipal committee of Hangzhou, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.