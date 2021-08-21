﻿
China's Zhengzhou clears areas with high COVID-19 risk

Xinhua
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-08-21
Zhengzhou, the capital city of central China's Henan Province, now has no high-risk areas for the novel coronavirus, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters announced Saturday.

The COVID-19 risk level in one area of the city was downgraded from high to medium from 8pm Friday, while another two areas were downgraded from medium to low from 8pm Friday, marking the clearance of all areas with high infection risks in Zhengzhou.

On Friday, the city reported no new locally transmitted confirmed cases or asymptomatic cases.

Since the latest resurgence began on July 31, the city has reported 138 locally transmitted confirmed cases and one local asymptomatic case of the novel coronavirus.

More than 15.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the city as of Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
