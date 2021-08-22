﻿
News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:37 UTC+8, 2021-08-22       0
Xinhua
  10:37 UTC+8, 2021-08-22

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, of which three were in Shanghai and one in Jiangsu, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Also reported were 28 new imported cases. Nine were reported in Shanghai, seven in Yunnan, six in Guangdong, two in Hubei and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Henan and Sichuan.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, added the commission.

A total of 8,084 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 7,338 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 746 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,631 by Saturday, including 1,748 patients still receiving treatment, 30 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 88,247 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases, all imported from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 508 asymptomatic cases, of whom 421 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 12,052 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,916 cases, including 828 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,762 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,581 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Chen Jie / SHINE
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Follow Us

