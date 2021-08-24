﻿
News / Nation

Rain-triggered floods hit China's Chongqing

Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2021-08-24       0
The water levels of two rivers in southwest China's megacity of Chongqing have risen above the safety guarantee level as heavy rainstorms have lashed the municipality since Sunday.
According to Chongqing's hydrological monitoring station, the water levels of 10 small and medium-sized rivers in Chongqing have exceeded the warning level, and two have exceeded the safety guarantee level.

The Yangtze, Wujiang and Jialing rivers in Chongqing have also witnessed rapidly increasing water levels. Hydrological stations along the three rivers registered water level increases of more than seven meters.

From 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday, rainstorms hit 10 districts and counties in Chongqing, with precipitation up to 180.5 mm. Heavy rains are forecast to continue in the municipality from Tuesday to Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
