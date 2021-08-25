Woman accuses famous TV talk show host of rape

Police dropped case in 2019 due to lack of evidence, but alleged victim has revived claims in Weibo post.

Shanghai's Changning District police responded in a statement last night to a woman's Weibo (Twitter-like social media platform) post in which she claimed Hunan TV host Qian Feng raped her after a dinner party in the city in 2019 and asked police to reinvestigate the case which was not put on file for investigation at the time due to lack of evidence, saying they had made a thorough investigation after receiving the first report.

They said they had asked for a medical examination of the alleged victim, collected biological samples from both parties, searched the place of the alleged crime, and interviewed other people present at the dinner, the driver and security guards at the residential compound.

They decided not to pursue the case as the evidence didn't support the woman's claim.

They issued a notice to the woman surnamed Xiao on March 15, 2019, saying they were not opening a case and she signed it without filing an appeal.

Police said they would look into the case again if new evidence surfaced. Xiao also has the right to file the case with prosecutors if she doesn't agree with the police investigation.

Xiao said on her Weibo account early this morning that she will file a case to the police soon, with additional evidence.

Xiao alleged Qian invited her to have dinner on February 14 in 2019, during which she drank some wine and then blacked out, she wrote on Weibo yesterday.



Xiao said she woke up naked the morning after the dinner with Qian, also naked, lying beside her.



To get more evidence, Xiao went to Qian's residential compound and asked to see security footage which showed Qian dragging her around, she said.



Xiao said she called Qian to confront him, but he tried to pay her off with hush money and promised a relationship.

Xiao refused the offer and reported the case to police in Changning District on February 15, 2019. But due to lack of evidence, they didn't establish a case.

"The police issued a notice of not filing the case because evidences collected and retrieved at the time were not sufficient to prove the existence of Qian's rape," explained Liu Siqi, a lawyer of Shanghai Shenkang Law Firm.



If she has new evidences that public security authorities had not collected and retrieved at the time, and believes they are forceful enough to prove Qian's rape, she can provide it to the police, Liu added.

The police can accept and continue the investigation to determine whether the evidences constitute a crime of rape or other crimes and inform her, the lawyer said.

"According to Article 87 of the Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China, the statute of limitations for the prosecution of rape is 20 years, and it is admissible within this period. If a crime is not investigated again by the police, the victim can apply to the procurators for supervision," he added.

Qian is one of the hosts of Hunan TV's popular talk show "Day Day Up." The company has suspended him from all work in light of the allegations and said yesterday it will cooperate with the investigation.