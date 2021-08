Nanjing closed its airport on July 23, after the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was brought in from abroad.

The Chinese city of Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, resumed commercial flights on Thursday, with the first flight taking off to the eastern city of Qingdao, according to a state TV report.

Nanjing closed its airport on July 23, after the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was brought in from abroad, caused a cluster of cases in the Chinese city.