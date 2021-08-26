News / Nation

Hangzhou targets corruption and power abuse

  13:03 UTC+8, 2021-08-26       0
Inspections ordered into illegal borrowing and family business activity linked to current and recently retired top officials.
Hangzhou Commission for Discipline Inspection has stressed fighting corruption, tightening discipline and improving conduct with political consciousness in efforts to optimize the government-business relationship.

The campaign has started following problems recently found by the graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

President Xi Jinping initiated the concept of a "qinqing" government-business relationship in 2016. The name literally means close and clear, designating that governments should coordinate in operations with private companies but must eliminate abuse of power.

The highlights of the campaign include conflicts of interest prevention between leading officials and commercial entities, illegal borrowing investigation and supervision of illegal business run by officials' spouses and children.

All citywide government departments have been tasked to launch self-inspections, covering all in-service leading officials and leaders who retired and resigned within three years.

Hangzhou government has underlined 10 possible conflicts of interest and ordered officials to submit written reports if they find problems within three months.

The Commission for Discipline Inspection will randomly check about 10 percent of officials according to the written reports, complaints and supervision. So far, about 24,849 officials in Hangzhou have conducted self-inspections.

As for illegal borrowing, the commission is planning to verify each debit and credit. If it discovers illegal or unreported borrowing conditions, officials will be held accountable. Suspected violations of disciplines and laws will be resolutely punished.

Officials cannot avoid inspection even if their spouse and children don't run businesses. The commission will collaborate with Hangzhou Organization Department to check and verify officials' reports.

If officials haven't reported spouses and children's business, made up reports, or transferred profits, they will be severely punished.

On August 21, Zhou Jiangyong, Party secretary of Hangzhou, was investigated for serious violation of discipline and law. He is currently undergoing disciplinary investigation.

