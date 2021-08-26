News / Nation

Man gets death sentence for brutal killing of mom

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:16 UTC+8, 2021-08-26       0
Wu Xieyu premeditated and planned the murder with appalling malice and cruelty, Fuzhou court finds.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:16 UTC+8, 2021-08-26       0
Man gets death sentence for brutal killing of mom

Wu Xieyu

Wu Xieyu, an academically outstanding Peking University student who brutally killed his mother, was sentenced to death for murder, fraud and buying others' ID cards by Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court today.

Wu was also fined 103,000 yuan (US$15,903) by the court.

Wu's horrendous act, meticulous effort to cover up the crime and years of fleeing during which he lived a secret life using others' ID cards attracted nationwide attention.

The court said Wu became pessimistic and suicidal after his father passed away in 2010 from cancer. Wu thought the life of his mother Xie Tianqin had also become meaningless.

He started to consider the idea of "relieving his mother from the pain" of losing her husband by killing her from early 2015. He bought tools online.

He used dumbbell bars to hit his mother's head several times, causing her death around 5pm on July 10, 2015, the court found. He covered Xie's body with 75 layers of sheets and plastic film stuffed with carbon bags and refrigerator deodorizers to reduce the odor.

He then lied to relatives, claiming his mother would accompany him to study overseas, and borrowed 1.44 million yuan from them, subsequently squandering all of it.

To evade police, he bought over 10 ID cards from others during his time on the run.

Police received a report of Xie being found dead at her home on February 14, 2016. An investigation found the murder took place in July 2015 and police targeted her son Wu as the suspect.

Wu was not found by police until April 21, 2019, when he was caught on security cameras at Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing. The security check showed his images highly matched the person wanted by police.

Wu spent a long time premeditating and planning the murder and his malice and cruelty were appalling. Although he confessed to the crimes, he didn't deserve leniency, said the court.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     