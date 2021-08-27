News / Nation

Former senior disciplinary inspector stands trial for graft

Xinhua
  00:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
Dong Hong, a former deputy head of a central disciplinary inspection team, stood trial yesterday for taking bribes at the Intermediate People's Court of Qingdao City in east China's Shandong Province.

Dong stood accused of taking advantage of his various posts or the convenience associated with his status to seek benefits for relevant companies and individuals in project development, project contracting and personnel promotions, among others, from 1999 to 2020.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth more than 460 million yuan (US$70.9 million), the indictment stated.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence, which the defendant and his lawyers examined in turn.

Both sides gave their respective full accounts of events.

In his final statement, Dong pled guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by legislators, political advisors, the press, and the public.

The sentence will be announced at a later date, officials said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
