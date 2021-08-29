Chinese mainland reports 33 imported COVID-19 cases, no new local infections

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Saturday saw 33 new imported cases, 17 of whom were in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, four in Tianjin, three in Guangdong, two in Jiangsu, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

A total of 8,261 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 7,620 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 641 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,819 by Saturday, including 1,259 patients still receiving treatment, nine of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 88,924 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 446 asymptomatic cases, of whom 374 were imported, under medical observation on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 12,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,960 cases, including 833 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,782 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 60 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,674 had been discharged in Taiwan.