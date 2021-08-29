Former senior Chinese leader Jiang Chunyun dies at age 92

Former senior Chinese leader Jiang Chunyun died of illness at the age of 92 in Beijing Saturday, an official statement said Sunday.

Jiang was described as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, proletarian revolutionist, and an outstanding leader in boosting China's economic development and advancing the socialist legal system.

Jiang served as a member of the Political Bureau of the 14th CPC Central Committee, a member of the Secretariat of the 14th CPC Central Committee, and a member of the Political Bureau of the 15th CPC Central Committee.

He also served as former vice premier, and vice chairman of the ninth National People's Congress Standing Committee.