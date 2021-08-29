News / Nation

Former senior Chinese leader Jiang Chunyun dies at age 92

Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-29       0
Former senior Chinese leader Jiang Chunyun died of illness at the age of 92 in Beijing Saturday, an official statement said Sunday.
Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-29       0

Former senior Chinese leader Jiang Chunyun died of illness at the age of 92 in Beijing Saturday, an official statement said Sunday.

Jiang was described as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, proletarian revolutionist, and an outstanding leader in boosting China's economic development and advancing the socialist legal system.

Jiang served as a member of the Political Bureau of the 14th CPC Central Committee, a member of the Secretariat of the 14th CPC Central Committee, and a member of the Political Bureau of the 15th CPC Central Committee.

He also served as former vice premier, and vice chairman of the ninth National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     