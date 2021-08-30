News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:36 UTC+8, 2021-08-30       0
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.
Sunday saw 23 new imported cases, nine of which were reported in Guangdong, five in Shanghai, three in Yunnan, two in Tianjin, and one each in Shanxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Shandong.

Four suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported, of which three were reported in Shanghai and one in Beijing.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, the commission added.

A total of 8,284 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 7,660 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 624 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,842 by Sunday, including 1,175 patients still receiving treatment, seven of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 89,031 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 24 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 443 asymptomatic cases, of whom 381 were imported, under medical observation on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,107 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,983 cases, including 834 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,783 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 60 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,673 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
