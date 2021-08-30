News / Nation

1,600-year-old Buddha statue's feet restored in northwest China

Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2021-08-30       0
Restoration of the feet of a stone Buddha dating back 1,600 years in Tianti Mountain Grottoes, some of China's oldest, has been completed.
Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2021-08-30       0

Restoration of the feet of a stone Buddha dating back 1,600 years in Tianti Mountain Grottoes, some of China's oldest, has been completed.

The Buddha statue in northwest China's Gansu Province was built on fragile red sandstone beside a reservoir. Water seepage and weathering damaged parts of the statue including the feet.

The restoration project was launched in May 2020.

The most difficult part was the repair work on the feet, which had suffered severe water seepage, according to Qiao Hai of the Dunhuang Academy, which carried out the restoration.

Workers drained water from the floor and rocks surrounding the stone Buddha, removed loose rock chunks, figured out the original size and features of the badly-damaged feet, and brought it to its past glory, Qiao said.

The project can help protect the foundation of the historic statue and restore its overall integrity, Qiao added.

The Tianti Mountain Grottoes, among the prototypes of Yungang Grottoes and Longmen Grottoes, are called the "ancestor of grottoes" in the Chinese academic world. The grottoes were first built in the Eastern Jin Dynasty (317-420) and are under state-level protection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     