China's procuratorate orders arrest of former Shandong provincial legislator

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Zhang Xinqi, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial People's Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.

Zhang's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said in a statement on Monday.

Further handling of the case is underway.