China tightens measures to prevent online gaming addiction among minors

China's National Press and Publication Administration has released a notice on preventing minors from becoming addicted to online games.

Online game providers can only offer one-hour services to minors from 8 pm to 9 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on official holidays, according to the document made public on Monday.

It also urged the strict implementation of real-name registration and logins, saying that online game providers must not provide any form of game service to users who fail to register and log in using their real identifications.

Press and publication administrations at all levels have been asked to supervise the implementation of related measures and deal with companies that fail to put measures in place.