Universal Beijing Resort to open on Sept. 20

The Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) announced Monday it is scheduled to formally open to the public on September 20.
The Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) announced Monday it is scheduled to formally open to the public on September 20, which coincides with this year's Mid-Autumn Festival holiday from September 19 to 21.

The resort includes the highly anticipated Universal Studios Beijing theme park, the Universal CityWalk and two hotels, while are all to be opened simultaneously.

Tourists can visit the theme park with tickets, while its capacity will be subject to the COVID-19 prevention and control requirements. Visiting the Universal CityWalk is free of charge.

The resort will give tourists an immersive visiting experience, with seven themed lands covering 37 recreational facilities and landmark attractions, as well as 24 entertainment shows.

Located in southeast Beijing, the UBR is the fifth Universal Studios theme park globally, the third in Asia and the first in China. It is so far the largest in scale worldwide, covering 4 square km.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
