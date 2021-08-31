News / Nation

Teens arrested in Xiamen for theft of electronic gadgets

A group of teen school dropouts was arrested in Xiamen for breaking into a Xiaomi store and swiping dozens of electronic devices.
A screenshot from the security footage shows suspects stealing phones displayed at a Xiaomi store in Xiamen, Fujian Province, around 2am on August 30.

A gang of six teenage school dropouts has been arrested by police for allegedly breaking into a Xiaomi store in the city of Xiamen in southeast China and stealing dozens of electronic gadgets. Xiaomi is the world's second-largest mobile phone vendor.

The suspects, aged 14 to 16 years old, all come from the city of Tongren in southwest China's Guizhou Province, police said today.

The teens forcibly entered the Xiaomi store in Xiamen, Fujian Province, around 2am on August 30 and snatched 25 mobile phones, two tablets and two laptop computers within 30 seconds, police said.

All stolen items have been recovered by police.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
