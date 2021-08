Two areas in Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, will be downgraded from medium-risk to low-risk for COVID-19 starting Wednesday, said local authorities Tuesday.

It marks that Henan Province will have no medium- and high-risk areas anymore from Wednesday.

Henan saw a resurgence of COVID-19 in late July, and a total of 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported from July 31 to August 26.