News / Nation

Astronauts capture celestial images from spacecraft

SHINE
  21:10 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
A series of photographs taken by Chinese astronauts on board the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft not only reveal space imagery but also focus on their dwellings and earthly structures.
SHINE
  21:10 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0

The China Manned Space Agency on Tuesday released photos taken by Chinese astronauts during their ride in the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft.

Astronauts capture celestial images from spacecraft
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency

Astronaut Tang Hongbo captures the Gulf of Guinea from his bedroom in the spacecraft on July 21 after finishing a series of training activities.

Astronauts capture celestial images from spacecraft
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency

The twinkling lights over the North African continent on July 30

Astronauts capture celestial images from spacecraft
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency

The core module flies across over the Ethiopian Highland at 6:32am (Beijing time) on August 8, with the outline of the Somali Peninsula pointing in the direction of the sun in the distance.

Astronauts capture celestial images from spacecraft
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency

Tang Hongbo and his twin calf dolls look out together from the porthole on August 13.

Astronauts capture celestial images from spacecraft
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency

Tang Hongbo takes a photo of his bedroom on August 18.

Astronauts capture celestial images from spacecraft
Nie Haisheng / China Manned Space Agency

Astronaut Nie Haisheng takes a photo of the night view of Beijing at 9:29pm on August 24. The "golden glittering star" on the right of the photo is the Beijing Daxing International Airport.

Astronauts capture celestial images from spacecraft
Nie Haisheng / China Manned Space Agency

The solar panel of the core module captured over the Pacific at 9:41pm on August 24

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     