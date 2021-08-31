Astronauts capture celestial images from spacecraft
21:10 UTC+8, 2021-08-31 0
A series of photographs taken by Chinese astronauts on board the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft not only reveal space imagery but also focus on their dwellings and earthly structures.
21:10 UTC+8, 2021-08-31 0
The China Manned Space Agency on Tuesday released photos taken by Chinese astronauts during their ride in the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft.
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency
Tang Hongbo / China Manned Space Agency
Nie Haisheng / China Manned Space Agency
Nie Haisheng / China Manned Space Agency
Source: SHINE Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports