Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Tuesday saw 19 new imported cases, six of which were reported in Guangdong, four in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, two in Tianjin, and one each in Beijing, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangxi.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, the commission added.