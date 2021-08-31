News / Nation

Documentary pays tribute to Chinese soldiers of Korean War

"Remembering 1950" focuses on the heart-warming stories of dozens of Chinese veterans and their devotion to protecting the country and its people decades ago.
A new documentary, "Remembering 1950," will hit cinemas across China on Friday.

Directed by Song Kunru, the film pays tribute to soldiers of the People's Volunteer Army of China, which participated in the Korean War (1950-53).

It focuses on the heart-warming stories of dozens of Chinese veterans and their devotion to protecting the country and its people decades ago.

It took the crew around four years to make the film, which aims to resonate with today's young people through the veterans' touching memories about their own youth and faith.

Song said many Chinese soldiers of the People's Volunteer Army sacrificed their lives for a long-term peace.

"The film will help to make that period of history and the stories of the heroes known to a lot more people," he said.

Ti Gong

"Remembering 1950" aims to resonate with today's young people through the veterans' touching memories.

Top
     