China's legendary women's volleyball coach Lang Ping resigns

Legendary China women's volleyball player and coach Lang Ping has resigned from her post following the team's poor showing at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Imaginechina

China's legendary volleyball player and coach Lang Ping, known as the "Iron Hammer" for her fierce spiking, said today she has resigned as the head coach of Chinese women's volleyball team, which saw its worst performance in nearly 40 years at the Tokyo Olympics.

The first thing Lang did after her resignation was to go back to Suzhou, in east China's Jiangsu Province, to visit the her mother's tomb, who passed away a year ago while the volleyball team was training in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lang said on social media.

"I told my mother I didn't finish my task successfully at the Tokyo Olympic Games, which is a great regret, but whether it was perfect or not, I have to say goodbye," Lang wrote.

China's women's volleyball team, the defending champion, crashed out in the group stage at the Games, sustaining three straight losses to Turkey, the USA and the Russian Olympic Committee at the group stage.

Lang took the blame after the crushing defeat, saying she was not able to find a solution and lead the team through troubles, Lang said after the Games.

"All the difficulties and suffering are worthwhile as I love volleyball... Looking back at all these years of my career, I feel extremely fulfilled and happy," Lang wrote.

Lang also expressed gratitude for fans' adulation from across the country.

Lang didn't say what her next step would be but said she would spend more time with her family.

The Tianjin-born "Iron Hammer" helped the Chinese team in winning two Women's World Cups, one World Championship, and an Olympic Games gold medal as a player before becoming a widely celebrated coach.