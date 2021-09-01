News / Nation

Guangdong man climbs 14 stories to enter apartment after forgetting keys

Wang Zhihan
  15:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-01
A Guangdong man scaled 14 stories up a water pipe to enter his apartment, risking his life, after forgetting his keys.
Guangdong Public TV Channel

A screenshot from the report by Guangdong Public TV shows the man climbing up the outer pipe of the building.

A man in his 50s climbed 14 stories with his bare hands just because he forgot to bring his door keys in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, on August 30, reported Guangdong Public TV Channel.

The man climbed over the railing and entered from the balcony after scaling up the outer pipe of the building with no protection.

The property management personnel on duty claimed that due to the location of the incident, the management team failed to detect and stop it in time. Even though the sign reading "No Climbing" is printed in bold, the man still chose to ignore the warning and took the risk of his life.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Follow Us

