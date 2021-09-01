Students return to school amid strict pandemic-control measures

Xinhua
A first-grader displays his calligraphy of the Chinese character ren (human) in Hefei City, capital of Anhui Province, on August 31.
Xinhua
A student in Shanghai's Huangpu District sterilizes her hands before entering the school on September 1.
Xinhua
A school staffer sterilizes a classroom in a primary school in Qianxi City, Guizhou Province, on August 29 before the start of the new semester.
Xinhua
Students in a middle school in Luqu County, Gansu Province, share their summer vacation experience on August 30 at the start of the new semester. The students in the school are mainly Tibetans living in grazing land.
Xinhua
Zhu Jiali, a sixth-grader in Zhengzhou City, prepares his lecture for the online opening ceremony of the new semester. Primary and middle school students in the Henan Province capital will have online classes until September 15 as a precaution to curb the novel coronavirus.
Xinhua
A group of kindergarteners listen to a farmer during a lesson of crops in a greenhouse in Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, on August 31.
Xinhua
Pupils in Nanning, capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, salute the national flag during an opening ceremony for the new semester on August 31.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Liu Qi