Strong progress in city's community projects

Hangzhou government released last month an update on recent progress in projects designed for public well-being.

Local departments had revamped 132 old residential communities by the end of June, and, according to the city's 2021 work report, it has completed 88.8 percent of the target.

Some residential communities built in the 1980s and 1990s have problems including poor facilities, limited parking lots and lack of green space. After a facelift with more emphasis on green space, the old residential communities have been reinvigorated.

The upgrading of underground wires and tubes was highlighted. For many years, old communities were vulnerable to water-logging caused by outdated facilities, which was considered to be an eyesore in Hangzhou.

In a bid to make neighborhoods, streets and greenery better capture and store rainwater, Hangzhou has expanded underground pipe networks and developed a smart monitoring model to supervise the hydrological regime and pipes.

Another highlight of public projects is to provide a boost, especially to the elderly residents who struggle to get up and down stairs on a daily basis.

During the first half of this year, a total of 824 elevators were installed in a number of old buildings. The elevators are especially helpful for elderly residents. By the end of December, Hangzhou will finish installation of 1,190 elevators.

The elevator project was initiated in 2018 by offering subsidies to residents and in cooperation with several elevator manufacturing companies to set up lifts in multistory old buildings. As the work succeeded in pilot communities in previous years, installation is now underway citywide.

The cost of each elevator varies from 400,000 yuan (US$61,760) to 600,000 yuan according to different construction plans, and local government subsidizes most of the cost. Every household on the third floor and above pays a proportionate installation fee and shares yearly maintenance costs.

Every building entrusts a third-party organization to design a construction and maintenance plan. It is then submitted to a governmental department which will review proposals from aspects of safety and feasibility. If approved, a lift company begins construction on site.

At the same time, Hangzhou is advancing its "safe kitchens" project across the city in a bid to improve the level of rural banquets. By the end of June, 110 "safe kitchens" had been built in villages, accounting for 82.9 percent of the project.

In rural areas, large-scale family reunion feasts and festive banquets used to be hosted in temporary sheds made up of steel poles and waterproof material. Such rustic feasts were in full swing during the Chinese New Year holiday and the busy time for weddings, especially in May and October.

People preferred local produce and an atmosphere that just can't be found in urban restaurants. Nonetheless, problems of sanitation, food safety and fire hazards arise.

Now, the "safe kitchens" provide villagers with a clean, safe and reliable alternative. The venue of a "safe kitchen" is generally comprised of two parts, a professional kitchen and a dining hall. The kitchen is equipped with professional equipment, including a disinfection cabinet, closed circuit television, segregated washing basins, and different sizes of stoves and steamers. The dining hall has tables, chairs and even a performance stage for ceremonies.

CCTV is used to trace every step of the chefs' work. The washing basins are categorized into different sections to prevent cross-contamination. The cooking area is divided into five segments for food preparation, cold appetizers, washing, cooking and disinfection.

Formerly, the chefs in the village brought their own woks, tableware and other culinary tools. The host just needed to buy food ingredients and pay for their services. When the meal was over the sheds were pulled down and moved to the next host's home.

Now, the situation has changed. The chefs are required to have the necessary certificates and licences before they are allowed to cook in the "safe kitchen." They have to sign an agreement related to food safety, have medical checkup periodically and attended food safety training classes.

The expenditure for hosting a ceremony in a "safe kitchen" is much lower than dining in restaurants, making it popular among villagers. People have to book several months ahead.

Projects for public well-being are also launched in other fields. Hangzhou had relocated 8,019 households, distributed 3,200 public rental houses and subsidized 38,000 low-income families by July. Now, about 1.01 million square meters of affordable housing are under construction, accounting for 88 percent of the 2021 goal.

In the downtown area, about 21 urban parks and 456.7 kilometers of jogging paths have been built. In rural area, 61 antique buildings have been revamped.

Around 53 kindergartens, primary and middle schools have been erected, completing 94.6 percent of projects according to the government's 2021 work report. They will host about 53,000 students in the new semester.