News / Nation

Netizens praise blind girl's mom as her 'invisible guardian'

Wang Zhihan
  13:38 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
Mother discreetly monitored visually impaired 10-year-old's solo shopping trips to make sure she was safe.
Wang Zhihan
  13:38 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
Netizens praise blind girl's mom as her 'invisible guardian'

A screenshot of the video taken by Cheng Ying shows her daughter Xiao Ying crossing the road alone.

Videos secretly shot by a mother of her visually impaired daughter shopping alone have gone viral on Douyin, China's TikTok, and received millions of "likes."

The girl, 10-year-old Xiao Ying, lives in southwest China's Chongqing and has congenital binocular blindness.

After learning the condition was incurable, her mother, Cheng Ying, started training her to use a "blind crutch," or walking cane, to improve her life skills, The Paper reported today.

In the spring of 2020, Xiao Ying ventured out alone for the first time. She shopped at a steamed bun outlet hundreds of meters away from her home, a journey that required her to cross a road.

Knowing her mother would follow, Xiao Ying set out on her journey and brought back the buns independently, although taking a longer time than when directly guided by her mother.

Netizens praise blind girl's mom as her 'invisible guardian'
Thepaper.cn

Cheng Ying (right) with her daughter Xiao Ying.

Xiao Ying became bolder and more confident after that first success, often buying buns or fruits "by herself."

But no matter how far or where she went, Cheng would secretly follow her daughter, claiming that Xiao Ying "never found out for over a year."

Netizens have praised Cheng as her daughter's invisible guardian.

"Listen carefully to the sounds around. If other people are walking and you're not hearing the traffic, it is a green light," Xiao Ying recalls. "And this is what I learned from my mom," the report said.

Cheng said that when she saw Xiao Ying walking slowly or encountering difficulties, she always had an impulse to help her.

"Realizing that she has to be independent for the future, I resisted the impulse, and now I am gratified by her growth," Cheng said, according to the report.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
TikTok
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     