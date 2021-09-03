News / Nation

Regulation of entertainment sector for sound growth of industry, young people: central authorities

Recent moves against toxic phenomena emerging in China's entertainment industry have resulted in the aim of creating an environment for the sound growth of both the industry and the younger generation, top Chinese authorities said.

Comprehensive and targeted measures are needed to address complicated and far-ranging problems in the sector, such as monstrously inflated payments to celebrities, tax evasion, hyping of vulgar information and effeminate idols, irrational worship of viewership, and extreme acts in adoring idols among others, which are fundamentally detrimental to the industry and society, according to the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Some unprincipled idols set a bad example for teenagers with their law-breaking acts and misconducts, thereby poisoning the social environment, the department noted.

While calling for self-discipline in the industry, the department ordered entertainment platforms to keep a close watch on the contents they disseminate and encouraged businesses in the sector to take the initiative in shouldering greater social responsibility rather than concentrating interest only on profits.

