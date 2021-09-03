News / Nation

China's Sichuan steps up protection of Sanxingdui Ruins

Xinhua
  21:20 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
A local regulation has taken effect in southwest China's Sichuan Province as part of the province's latest efforts to ramp up protection of the legendary Sanxingdui Ruins site.
Xinhua
  21:20 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0

A local regulation has taken effect in southwest China's Sichuan Province as part of the province's latest efforts to ramp up protection of the legendary Sanxingdui Ruins site.

The regulation stipulates that cultural relics protection should be prioritized in the management of the Sanxingdui Ruins and that efforts should be made to balance relics protection and socio-economic development.

To avoid damage to cultural relics at the site, archaeological institutions should formulate protection plans and improve the management of relevant data, including texts and videos, according to the regulation.

The regulation was approved by the Standing Committee of the 13th Sichuan Provincial People's Congress in late July and came into effect on Wednesday.

The Sanxingdui Ruins, located in the city of Guanghan, are dubbed one of the greatest archeological finds of the 20th century. The site was accidentally discovered by a farmer when he was digging a ditch in the 1920s.

In 1986, a large number of unique relics were unearthed in the No. 1 and No. 2 pits of the site, arousing global interest. In October 2019, archaeologists discovered six new sacrificial pits. More than 1,000 significant relics have been unearthed so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     