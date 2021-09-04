Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases, including eight in Shanghai, six in Yunnan, four each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, two in Fujian and one each in Tianjin, Jiangsu and Henan.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, said the commission.