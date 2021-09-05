Chinese mainland reports 28 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Saturday saw 28 new imported cases, of which nine each were reported in Shanghai and Yunnan, four in Guangdong, two each in Tianjin and Inner Mongolia, and one each in Beijing and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the commission said.

A total of 8,450 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 7,824 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 626 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,010 by Saturday, including 876 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 89,498 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 23 asymptomatic cases, including 22 arriving from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 421 asymptomatic cases, of which 380 were imported, under medical observation on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 12,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,013 cases, including 837 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,802 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 60 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,745 had been discharged in Taiwan.