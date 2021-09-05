China renews yellow alert for rainstorms on Sunday

China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, downpours are expected in parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei, Beijing and Inner Mongolia, with up to 150 mm of rainfall in certain areas of the southwestern province of Sichuan.

Some of these regions are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, said the center.

The center has advised local authorities to take appropriate measures to prepare for rainstorms, impose traffic restrictions where necessary and evacuate people from risky areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.