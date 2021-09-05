China issues plan for building Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone

China's central authorities have issued a general plan for building a Guangdong-Macau in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin.

The plan, issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, was made public on Sunday.

It said building the zone is a major arrangement to enrich the practice of "one country, two systems," and will be an important driving force for Macau's long-term development.

Hengqin is located in the southern part of Zhuhai City in Guangdong Province, just across the Macau Special Administrative Region.

The total area of the cooperation zone will be about 106 square km, according to the plan.

The plan defines the strategic position of the zone as a new platform to boost Macau's appropriate economic diversification, a new space that provides convenience to Macau residents' life and employment, a new model to enrich the practice of "one country, two systems," as well as a new high ground for building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

The plan sets the goal for the zone to fully demonstrate the strong vitality and strength of "one country, two systems" by 2035, when the goal of Macau's appropriate economic diversification will be basically realized.