News / Nation

China issues plan for building Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone

Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-09-05       0
China's central authorities have issued a general plan for building a Guangdong-Macau in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin.
Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-09-05       0

China's central authorities have issued a general plan for building a Guangdong-Macau in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin.

The plan, issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, was made public on Sunday.

It said building the zone is a major arrangement to enrich the practice of "one country, two systems," and will be an important driving force for Macau's long-term development.

Hengqin is located in the southern part of Zhuhai City in Guangdong Province, just across the Macau Special Administrative Region.

The total area of the cooperation zone will be about 106 square km, according to the plan.

The plan defines the strategic position of the zone as a new platform to boost Macau's appropriate economic diversification, a new space that provides convenience to Macau residents' life and employment, a new model to enrich the practice of "one country, two systems," as well as a new high ground for building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

The plan sets the goal for the zone to fully demonstrate the strong vitality and strength of "one country, two systems" by 2035, when the goal of Macau's appropriate economic diversification will be basically realized.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     