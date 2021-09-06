News / Nation

Chinese Embassy in Guinea reminds citizens of enhancing protection after coup attempt

In light of a coup attempt in the country, the Chinese Embassy in Guinea on Sunday advised local Chinese nationals to tighten personal security and not go out.
Gunfire was heard in the urban commune of Kaloum, downtown of capital Conakry, on Sunday morning, the embassy's spokesperson Yue Shawen told the China Media Group.

"Special forces soldiers attacked the presidential palace and took over state television, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders," he said.

Guinea's Defense Ministry said on Sunday in an official press release that "the Presidential Guard, supported by the defense and security forces, contained the threat and pushed back the group of insurgents."

The special forces announced a National Committee for Reconciliation and Development and urged the citizens to maintain normal life and work, Yue said, adding that the situation in the capital has stabilized for the time being and Chinese institutions and citizens in Guinea have so far not been impacted.

After the incident, the Chinese Embassy in Guinea immediately launched the emergency response mechanism and carried out relevant work in a steady and orderly manner, Yue said.

He said the embassy closely followed the progress of the situation, promptly released news on the embassy's website and WeChat official account, and maintained communication with Chinese citizens in Guinea.

Yue called on Chinese citizens to contact the embassy in case of an emergency.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the coup attempt in Guinea and called for the release of President Alpha Conde.

"I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde," Guterres tweeted.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Follow Us

