Explosive growth of China's food delivery
17:03 UTC+8, 2021-09-06 0
Which dishes are most popular among Internet users?How many delivery men are working across China? Has food delivery brought a lot of disposable waste? Check out the details.
The number of Chinese using online food delivery services was closing in on half a billion during the first half of 2021, according to a recent report released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC). Here are some details of this growing industry.
