News / Nation

Over 5,000 companies to attend China international investment fair

Xinhua
  20:30 UTC+8, 2021-09-06       0
Over 5,000 companies from nearly 100 countries and regions will attend the 21st China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT).
Xinhua
  20:30 UTC+8, 2021-09-06       0

Over 5,000 companies from nearly 100 countries and regions will attend the 21st China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT). It will launch Wednesday in Xiamen City in southeast China's Fujian Province, the organizer said Monday.

Covering more than 100,000 square meters and with strict anti-epidemic measures in place, the four-day event will attract more than 50,000 business people both online and offline.

Over 30 conferences and seminars will discuss heated topics on domestic and foreign investment, including the Belt and Road construction, the digital and green economies, and carbon neutrality, said Li Yong at a press conference Monday. Li is deputy director of the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce, several associations, and international organizations, including the World Trade Organization and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, to boost international investment activities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     