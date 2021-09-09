News / Nation

A blacklist for those paying bribes coming

Xinhua
  00:53 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
Research shall be carried out to put in place punishments regarding bribers' market access and qualification restriction.
Xinhua
  00:53 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0

Chinese authorities will introduce a blacklist system for bribers to intensify the fight against corruption.

Research shall be carried out to put in place punishments regarding bribers' market access and qualification restrictions, according to a guideline made public on Wednesday.

The document was jointly formulated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission, as well as a series of Party departments and top judicial authorities.

Stressing that punishment shall be given to both those who take bribes and those who offer them, the guideline specifies the investigation will focus on those committing multiple bribery, huge bribery or bribery to many people; Party members and state employees offering bribes; bribery in key areas and fields; and major commercial bribery.

It asks for measures to ensure that illegal interests obtained from bribery shall be confiscated, recovered, or restituted according to law; and that other improper interests obtained, such as professional titles, political honors, business qualifications and academic degrees, shall be canceled or revoked.

While punishing bribers, authorities shall also fully protect the legitimate rights and interests of the persons and enterprises involved.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     