News / Nation

Chinese FM attends first meeting of FMs from Afghanistan's neighbors

Xinhua
  08:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
Wang said that the country is still facing severe challenges, such as humanitarian issues, people's livelihoods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Xinhua
  08:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday attended the first meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Beijing via video link.

Noting that Afghanistan is now standing at the crossroads of history, Wang said that the country is still facing severe challenges, such as humanitarian issues, people's livelihoods and the COVID-19 pandemic. Some international forces may also use political, economic and financial means to create new troubles for Afghanistan.

The neighboring countries, more than anyone else, want to help Afghanistan get out of chaos, he said. They should exert a positive influence on the situation development on the basis of respecting the sovereign independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

Wang stressed that the United States and its allies should learn profound lessons and assume their due responsibilities on the Afghan issue.

"The common view of the international community is that the end of military intervention by the United States and its allies should be the beginning of them assuming their responsibilities," Wang said.

"They are more obligated than any other country to provide economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, and help Afghanistan maintain stability, prevent chaos and move toward sound development on the premise of respecting the sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan."

He said the neighbors should guide and urge the Afghan Taliban to unite with all ethnic groups and factions, build a broad and inclusive political structure, pursue moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, draw a clear line with terrorist forces, and establish and develop friendly relations with other countries, especially neighboring countries.

The Taliban has recently made positive statements on issues such as forming a government, fighting terrorism and making friends with its neighbors. "We welcome the statements and the key is to transform them into concrete action," he said, adding the two most important points are broad inclusiveness and resolute crackdown on terrorism.

Afghanistan's neighbors should play a unique role in providing a good external environment for Afghanistan's stability and reconstruction and meanwhile addressing their own legitimate concerns, Wang said.

He proposed six aspects for coordination and cooperation at the current stage, including helping Afghanistan strengthen epidemic prevention and control, keeping port gates open, strengthening management of refugees and emigrants, providing humanitarian assistance as soon as possible, deepening anti-terrorism cooperation and carrying out anti-drug cooperation.

Wang announced that China has decided to urgently provide 200 million yuan (US$30.96 million) worth of grain, winter supplies, vaccines and medicines to Afghanistan, according to the needs of the Afghan people.

He said that China has decided to donate 3 million vaccine doses to the Afghan people in the first batch. China is also ready to provide more anti-epidemic and emergency materials to Afghanistan under the China-South Asian Countries Emergency Supplies Reserve.

Participants positively evaluated a series of consensuses reached at the meeting and agreed to institutionalize the meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries.

The first meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries was chaired by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Also attending the meeting were Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Khadzhiev.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     