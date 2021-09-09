News / Nation

Xi extends Teachers' Day greetings to teachers

Xinhua
  17:03 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on teachers to provide good guidance to students, as he greeted teachers across the country ahead of China's Teachers' Day.
Xinhua
  17:03 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on teachers to provide good guidance to students, as he greeted teachers across the country ahead of China's Teachers' Day that falls on Friday this year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to representatives of model teaching units named after late geophysicist Huang Danian, a professor at Jilin University. Huang helped China make advances in deep-earth exploration.

A good teacher should be one who has both profound knowledge to share and moral integrity to lead, said Xi, urging model teachers, along with all their colleagues in colleges and universities across China, to continue to cultivate their virtue, focus on teaching and keep on innovating.

Xi said teachers shall provide good guidance to students and nurture them into capable young people who have good and all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetical grounding and are well-prepared to join the socialist cause.

Following Xi's important instruction on learning from Huang's exemplary deeds, the Ministry of Education in 2017 started to identify and honor model teaching units. The first 201 such units were selected from 200 colleges and universities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     