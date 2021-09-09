Salute to China's dedicated teachers on Teacher's Day

China has a total of 17.9 million teachers across the country, an increase of 3.5 percent over last year.

Today marks China's 37th Teacher's Day. China has a total of 17.9 million teachers across the country, an increase of 3.5 percent over last year, according to the latest data released by the Chinese Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

