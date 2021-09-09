News / Nation

Salute to China's dedicated teachers on Teacher's Day

  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
China has a total of 17.9 million teachers across the country, an increase of 3.5 percent over last year.
  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-10

Today marks China's 37th Teacher's Day. China has a total of 17.9 million teachers across the country, an increase of 3.5 percent over last year, according to the latest data released by the Chinese Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

Students of a primary school in Hefei, Anhui Province, express their holiday wishes to teachers by posing with the Chinese characters "Hello, teachers" on September 9.

Ge Di, 35, who has been teaching at the Boxing County Special Education School in Shandong Province for 12 years, feeds a mentally challenged student on September 7.

Tibetan Wangmo Rigzin (right), 58, talks with family members of a student in Xunhua Salar Autonomous County's Laitang Village in Qinghai Province on September. Rigzin, who has been teaching in the village for more than 30 years, is the only teacher in his school. The Ministry of Education said more than 80,000 new teachers will be recruited to work in the rural areas of central and western China.

Artists from the National Art Museum of China make sculptures of model teachers on September 9.

Students of a primary school in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, hold placards with blessings for their teachers on September 9.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
