China's famous wandering elephants finally make it home

Journey complete, herd of 14 returns to traditional habitat in southwest China region.

China Central Television

China's famous migrating elephant herd has successfully entered its traditional habitat in the country's southwest region, China Central Television reported.

Crossing the turbulent Babian River safely, the elephants ultimately entered their traditional habitat in Ninger Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Yunnan Province, at around 1am today.

To assist and monitor the 14 wild Asian elephants, Yunnan authorities had assigned a force of over 25,000 police and sent many vehicles with food supplies for them.

All relocation support personnel have been withdrawn.

