Good Samaritan finds daughter dead under SUV

Wang Zhihan
  16:41 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
The girl victim of the car crash was killed when vehicle sped through intersection in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province.
A man who offered a helping hand in a car accident in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, tragically discovered his daughter was the victim and had been killed, local media reported.

According to a witness, an SUV vehicle sped through an intersection and knocked down an electric bicycle in Haikou on Thursday, Hainan Hinews reported.

A man surnamed Chen, who passed by the intersection while waiting for his daughter to go home, went to lend assistance at the scene.

But Chen collapsed and could not stop crying after finding his daughter was the victim under the SUV.

The driver, surnamed Zhang, just passed his driving license test three days earlier on September 6.

He was cleared by police of drunk driving, drug driving, or fatigued driving and their investigation is ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
