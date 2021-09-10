Former police chief of China's Chongqing stands trial for graft

Deng Huilin, former deputy mayor and police chief of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, stood trial Friday in north China's Hebei Province, accused of taking bribes.

Deng was charged with taking advantage of his various former positions between 1999 and 2020 to offer assistance to others in their business operations, acquiring license plates and job promotions.

In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth 42.67 million yuan (US$6.63 million), according to prosecutors.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined evidence and gave their respective accounts.

In his final statement, Deng pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 30 people, including legislators, political advisers, the press and the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.