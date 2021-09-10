4 killed, 14 injured in metro construction accident in China's Chengdu

Four workers were killed and another 14 injured in an accident at a subway construction site on Friday in the city of Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Four workers were killed and another 14 injured in an accident at a subway construction site on Friday in the city of Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Friday.

The accident took place around 2 pm when the workers were trying to build dustproof and noise-reduction sheds on Line 17. Part of the sheds collapsed, injuring 18 workers, four of whom died after being rescued, while 14 others are being treated in hospital, according to the Chengdu Metro.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately after the accident, and further investigations are underway.