News / Nation

East China's Fujian reports 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2021-09-11       0
East China's Fujian Province has reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 local asymptomatic carriers, as of 4 pm Saturday, according to local authorities.
Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2021-09-11       0

East China's Fujian Province has reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 local asymptomatic carriers, as of 4 pm Saturday, according to local authorities.

All of the infections were reported in Xianyou County, under the city of Putian, the city government said in a press conference.

The viral genome sequencing of 19 relevant cases in the outbreak are in process and the strains were preliminarily identified as the highly infectious Delta variant, it said.

Since the latest resurgence began on Friday, local authorities have conducted extensive nucleic acid testing. A total of 81,938 samples have been collected, of which 10,040 negative results and 24 positive ones have been returned, it added.

The National Health Commission on Saturday dispatched a working group to guide the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in Putian.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     