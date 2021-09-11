East China's Fujian reports 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

East China's Fujian Province has reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 local asymptomatic carriers, as of 4 pm Saturday, according to local authorities.

All of the infections were reported in Xianyou County, under the city of Putian, the city government said in a press conference.

The viral genome sequencing of 19 relevant cases in the outbreak are in process and the strains were preliminarily identified as the highly infectious Delta variant, it said.

Since the latest resurgence began on Friday, local authorities have conducted extensive nucleic acid testing. A total of 81,938 samples have been collected, of which 10,040 negative results and 24 positive ones have been returned, it added.

The National Health Commission on Saturday dispatched a working group to guide the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in Putian.