China renews second-highest alert for Typhoon Chanthu

Xinhua
  14:17 UTC+8, 2021-09-12
China's national observatory on Sunday continued its orange alert for Typhoon Chanthu, which is expected to make landfall in or pass east China's Zhejiang Province during the daytime on Monday.

At 9am Sunday, the center of Chanthu, the 14th typhoon of this year, moved to waters off eastern Taiwan, or at a latitude of 24 degrees north and a longitude of 122.4 degrees east. It packed a gale of 52 meters per second, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Moving northward at a speed of 20 to 25 km per hour, Chanthu will make landfall in or pass the coastal area near Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province on Monday, the center said.

From 2pm Sunday to2 pm Monday, the typhoon will likely bring gale-force winds and rainstorms to regions including Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian and Taiwan.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red being the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
