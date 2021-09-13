Forest areas picked as models for prosperity

Hangzhou's Jiangjia Town and Luci Village are at forefront of ecological and economic development.

Zhejiang Forestry Bureau announced the first batch of examples of Integrated Natural Protection with Economic Development in a bid to set up models for achieving common prosperity in the province.

Hangzhou's Jiangjia Town and Luci Village, with forests that cover more than 85 percent of land area, were included on the list.

The Chinese government issued a guideline to build Zhejiang Province into a demonstration zone to achieve common prosperity on June 10. Jiangjia Town and Luci Village are considered at the forefront of both ecological and economic development.

Jiangjia Town with a long history is located at the southern edge of Thousand Islands Lake. Dating back to the Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25-220), it was called Lion Town and a vital stop along the ancient Hangzhou-Huizhou path used by cavalcades of merchants.

When Xin'anjiang Reservoir started operating in the 1960s, the town was submerged under the Thousand Islands Lake. Over the past few years, local government has spent billions of yuan reproducing some of the ancient town on dry land.

Except for picturesque scenery, an abundance of Chinese New Year celebrations highlighted by activities such as dragon dances and temple fairs and photography competitions have brought endless streams of tourists to the town every Chinese New Year. Tourism is now the pillar industry.

Ti Gong

Luci Village has a pastoral landscape filled with lush bamboo and pine trees and appeals to hikers through the forest. Also, fishing, boating and rafting trips are available in the village. In summer, visitors can also take a dip in Luci Bay, about 1.5 meters deep and with bluish-green clear water.

After years of development, the village has developed a leisure tourism industry which supports locals. Family-run guesthouses serve great meals. Local produce like chicken, lettuce, bamboo, frog and fish dishes are popular among tourists. They can even pick vegetables and catch fish, which are appealing to people living in cities.

In addition to leisure resources, Luci is also a treasure trove of ancient architecture, streets, temples, ancestral halls and residential buildings.

During the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), famous poet Fang Gan (AD 836-903) was born in the village. In the Song Dynasty (960-1279), Fang's family had as many as 18 scholars who left ample cultural heritages to their offspring.