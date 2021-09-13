News / Nation

E China's Xiamen locks down hospital, areas after new COVID-19 cases

CGTN
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
The First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University in east China's Fujian Province was put on lockdown early Monday after a logistics staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
CGTN
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0

The First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University in east China's Fujian Province was put on lockdown early Monday after a logistics staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was detected during a routine screening, and outpatient and emergency medical services have been suspended, the hospital said in a statement.

Siming District of Xiamen City, where the hospital is located, imposed a lockdown in parts of the area, with residents ordered to stay at home and social gatherings banned.

Another positive case found in Xiamen's Tong'an District also led to a partial lockdown in the area. The patient surnamed Wu was a close contact of a case in the virus-hit Putian City.

Fujian on Sunday registered 22 confirmed locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 new asymptomatic infections.

Since September 10, the province has reported 43 confirmed cases.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     