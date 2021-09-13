E China's Xiamen locks down hospital, areas after new COVID-19 cases

The First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University in east China's Fujian Province was put on lockdown early Monday after a logistics staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was detected during a routine screening, and outpatient and emergency medical services have been suspended, the hospital said in a statement.

Siming District of Xiamen City, where the hospital is located, imposed a lockdown in parts of the area, with residents ordered to stay at home and social gatherings banned.

Another positive case found in Xiamen's Tong'an District also led to a partial lockdown in the area. The patient surnamed Wu was a close contact of a case in the virus-hit Putian City.

Fujian on Sunday registered 22 confirmed locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 new asymptomatic infections.

Since September 10, the province has reported 43 confirmed cases.