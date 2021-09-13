﻿
News / Nation

Man standing on ancient relic in Beijing park detained

Wang Zhihan
  16:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
Police detained a man who stood on an ancient relic in Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing on September 8, Beijing Youth Daily reported.
Wang Zhihan
  16:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
Man standing on ancient relic in Beijing park detained

Police detained a man who stood on an ancient relic in Yuanmingyuan (Old Summer Palace) Park in Beijing on September 8, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

A citizen of Beijing, surnamed Chen, recorded on video a man entering a prohibited area and ignoring warnings from park staff and later uploaded it to the Internet.

Police noticed the video and confirmed the offender to be a man surnamed Li.

In the video, Li stood on the ruins of Yuanying Guan, a key site in the Xiyang Lou (Western Mansions) area of Yuanmingyuan Park and took photos.

Staff noticed at once and warned him to step down, but he asked them to "wait for a second" and kept wandering the area before leaving.

The Haidian Public Security Bureau of Beijing announced Li's arrest on September 11 for the act of damaging a cultural relic or historic site.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Summer Palace
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     