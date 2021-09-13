Man standing on ancient relic in Beijing park detained

Police detained a man who stood on an ancient relic in Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing on September 8, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

A citizen of Beijing, surnamed Chen, recorded on video a man entering a prohibited area and ignoring warnings from park staff and later uploaded it to the Internet.

Police noticed the video and confirmed the offender to be a man surnamed Li.

In the video, Li stood on the ruins of Yuanying Guan, a key site in the Xiyang Lou (Western Mansions) area of Yuanmingyuan Park and took photos.

Staff noticed at once and warned him to step down, but he asked them to "wait for a second" and kept wandering the area before leaving.



The Haidian Public Security Bureau of Beijing announced Li's arrest on September 11 for the act of damaging a cultural relic or historic site.