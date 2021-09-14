Name change of Taiwan representative office flayed

The Biden administration is reportedly "seriously considering" changing the name of the "Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office" into "Taiwan Representative Office."

China has lodged solemn representations to the United States over reports that it is considering changing the name of a "representative office" of China's Taiwan region in the country, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Zhao was responding to media reports that the Biden administration is "seriously considering" allowing a request by the Taiwan authority led by Tsai Ing-wen to change the name of the "Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office" in Washington DC into the "Taiwan Representative Office."

The question of Taiwan is the most important and sensitive core issue in China-US relations, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of bilateral ties, said Zhao.

He said that in the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the United States, the US had made a clear commitment that the American people will maintain cultural, commercial, and unofficial relations with Taiwan.

US President Joe Biden said the US side has no intention to change its one-China policy when he called President Xi Jinping on Friday, Zhao said. He urged the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques with concrete actions.

The US side should stop official contacts of any form with China's Taiwan region or substantively upgrading relations with it, including attempts to change the name of the "Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office" into the "Taiwan Representative Office," or sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, said Zhao.

The Chinese spokesperson added that the US should handle Taiwan-related issues prudently to avoid "seriously damaging" China-US relations or peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said China "resolutely opposes" the development of official relations in any form or mutual establishment of official agencies between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with China. She warned that Democratic Progressive Party's tricks for "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail.