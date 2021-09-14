A letter to the space? It costs only US$3

For just 19 yuan, you can write and mail a letter to the space with a package, reported China Post News recently.

Sending mail to space is not a science-fiction plot or a movie. It is an enterprise jointly created by CASCI, the creative unit of the China Aerospace Construction Group, and China Post.



For only 19 yuan (US$2.95), you can write and mail a letter to space with the space letter set, reported China Post News recently.

Established in 2011, the Chinese Space Post Office has international and domestic mail delivery with specially approved permanent postal codes.

CASCI started the sales of the "Space Letter Package" for the first time on major online marketplaces such as Taobao.com and WeChat on June 28, with receiving addresses and postcodes printed.



The package included special space writing paper, an envelope and two postcards.

The set is priced at 19 yuan with no additional postage fee and can be mailed at any post office.

The letters will be scanned into electronic versions, stored in a chip and sent by spacecraft to the "Space Post Office" on the Chinese Space Station.

The sender will also receive an e-certificate.

Selected letters will have a chance to be shown and read to the world by astronauts.

This service aimed to garner people's attention and to increase pride in the manned space industry.

Many netizens said they want to write a letter to their deceased or beloved ones and send it to the space post office\, and some expressed that they want to write to their future self.

The letter packages have already been sold out.